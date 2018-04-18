SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (AP) — Vermont State Police believe the accidental dropping of hot cigarette ashes or improper disposal of smoking materials contributed to the cause of a fatal mobile home fire.

Firefighters responded to the fire on April 14 in South Royalton. Authorities say icy road conditions slowed their response.

Investigators say 60-year-old Roberta Staples died in the fire of smoke inhalation. They said the fire originated where she was sleeping.

Her husband, Timothy Staples, escaped the burning home and called 911.