LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs will offer rooftop views of the Kentucky Derby with the latest upgrade at the famed racetrack.
Parent company Churchill Downs Inc. announced plans Friday to build a new rooftop garden that it says will offer exclusive sightlines for more than 500 racing fans. It says the rooftop space will be situated atop the Starting Gate Suites on the north end of the facility.
Churchill says the rooftop addition will provide covered reserved seating for more than 250 guests and standing-room-access for about 250 more people. It says ticket information to the area for next year’s Derby will be made available later this year.
The $5 million project is the latest in a series of upgrades at the Louisville track.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Debunking 5 viral rumors about Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh’s accuser
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- Inside the elite prep-school world of Supreme Court nominee Kavanaugh, accuser
- Two women athletes were separately killed in Iowa. But only one suspect — a Mexican — inspired outrage.
- Under right terms, Kavanaugh accuser may testify after all WATCH
The Starting Gate Suites debuted for this year’s Derby.