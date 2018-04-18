RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Church officials on Long Island say a nearby construction project is damaging their historic church.
United Methodist trustee Barbara Damn tells WCBS-TV the congregation is worried construction on a new apartment complex across the street is affecting the 100-year-old Riverhead church. Members say building has resulted in cracked walls and bowed windows.
Church officials blame the damage on hydraulic hammering.
A contractor installed a sensor in the church’s basement to measure the pounding. He says it’s within legal limits.
Damn says no one cares about the church.
Town officials say they will make the developer repair any damages.
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com