RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Church officials on Long Island say a nearby construction project is damaging their historic church.
United Methodist trustee Barbara Damn tells WCBS-TV the congregation is worried construction on a new apartment complex across the street is affecting the 100-year-old Riverhead church. Members say building has resulted in cracked walls and bowed windows.
Church officials blame the damage on hydraulic hammering.
A contractor installed a sensor in the church’s basement to measure the pounding. He says it’s within legal limits.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Rescue crews airlift hundreds stranded after Hawaii storm VIEW
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
- Arizona Senate moves to change rules for replacing John McCain
- All teachers transferred, fired from troubled elementary
- A grandmother befriended a woman who looks like her, stole her ID and killed her, police say
Damn says no one cares about the church.
Town officials say they will make the developer repair any damages.
___
Information from: WCBS-TV, http://www.cbs2ny.com