OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Gov. Mary Fallin has expanded Oklahoma’s so-called “Stand Your Ground” law to allow people to use deadly force in church.
House Bill 2632 was one of eight measures signed into law by the governor on Monday.
The bill adds places of worship to the list of locations where Oklahoma citizens have a “right to expect absolute safety.” The list already includes a person’s home and place of business.
Under the law, someone can use deadly force against anyone who enters “unlawfully or forcefully.”
Fallin is still considering whether she will sign a separate gun bill allowing people to carry firearms publicly without a license or training.