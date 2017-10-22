HOPATCONG, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a youth leader at a New Jersey church has been charged after sending inappropriate pictures and messages to a teenage girl.

Police said that 32-year-old Michael De Block, of Hopatcong, was charged after sending the messages last month.

Investigators say he sent at least one picture of his genitals to the girl through the Snapchat social media app.

Police did not say what church he worked at, but said it had precautions to limit communication between leaders and students to meetings only.

He was released pending a court appearance.

A phone number for De Block wasn’t immediately available and it wasn’t known if he had an attorney to comment on his behalf.