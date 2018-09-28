RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man has been charged with child sexual abuse dating back to his time as a youth group leader at a Maryland church decades ago.

A Maryland State Police statement says 58-year-old Allen Price of Quarryville, Pennsylvania, was arrested Friday at his home.

Indictments handed down Thursday charge Prince with more than 100 counts, including second-degree child abuse, second-degree assault, and second-, third and fourth-degree sex offenses.

Police say Price is accused of assaulting and abusing five girls, then aged 11 to 16, who attended youth group meetings at Grace Bible Chapel in Rising Sun from 1987 until 2001. They say Price also has ties to Lewes, Delaware, where he’s been involved in youth activities.