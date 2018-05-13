EAST HUNTINGDON, Pa. (AP) — A small Pennsylvania church has been temporarily shuttered after its steeple was struck by lightning, sparking a fire.

The fire at Christ Reformed Church in East Huntingdon occurred around 6 p.m. Saturday, sending flames and smoke pouring out of the steeple. A passing motorist spotted the fire shortly after the lightning strike occurred and called 911.

Authorities say the fire was contained to the steeple. But parts of the church’s sanctuary and basement had water damage and the building lost power.

Church officials say they hope to reopen by sometime next weekend, but a specific timetable for completing repairs hasn’t been determined. About three dozen members attend services at the church, which was founded in 1887.