KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — The Church of Scientology’s 70 largest benefactors from around the world flew in to Ketchikan this past weekend to attend an awards banquet.

The Ketchikan Daily News reported Tuesday that the unpublicized ceremony took place at the Cape Fox Lodge.

Lauri Webster, one of the ceremony organizers, said the gathering was to honor those who have donated significant sums of money to construct “L. Ron Hubbard Hall,” a 4,000-seat auditorium in Clearwater, Florida. The hall is the spiritual headquarters of the religion.

Scientology was founded by L. Ron Hubbard, a man who prior to forming Scientology served in the U.S. Navy, wrote fantasy and science-fiction novels and was part of The Explorer’s Club — an international organization focused on field study and scientific exploration.

Hubbard first came to Ketchikan in 1940 as part of the club.

