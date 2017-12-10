KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A collection of 136 white crosses outside a small church in Kansas City, Missouri, honors this year’s victims of homicide in the city.

Each cross bears the name of a homicide victim, and Pastor Peter Judd told the Kansas City Star that at least one more will be added. There have been 137 homicides so far this year, but Judd didn’t have the name of the latest victim.

The church sits in an area of the city where there has been significant violence. At least five of the homicides marked by the crosses took place within a mile of the church.

Judd says the church wanted to remind its members and the surrounding community about how many times this year people have turned to violence to settle their differences.

___

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com