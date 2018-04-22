SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Leaders of a Chicago-area evangelical church that became one of the largest in the nation say they will renew their examination of the church’s former pastor.

The Rev. Bill Hybels retired from Willow Creek Community Church earlier this month after allegations he touched and made lewd comments to female congregants. The elders say they are acting after new accusations against Hybels surfaced.

The new allegations were published Saturday in Christianity Today. Hybels couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

The elders and an outside investigator cleared Hybels of any wrongdoing in a previous inquiry.

In a letter posted Saturday on Willow Creek’s website, the elders said in hindsight, aspects of their past work could have been handled differently. The elders said their work to resolve any shadow of doubt in the trustworthiness of Willow Creek Community Church and its elders isn’t done.