WARRI, Nigeria (AP) — One worshipper has been killed and dozens of others injured after a church collapsed in southern Nigeria.

Delta state police spokesman Andrew Aniakama says St. Paul Catholic Church in Adagbrasa collapsed midway into the service.

Church collapses are relatively common in Nigeria. In December 2016 dozens of worshippers were killed when a church collapsed in Akwa Ibom state.

The Nigeria Society of Engineers has blamed the problem mainly on the use of substandard materials and violations of building regulations.

The governor’s spokesman, Charles Aniagwu, says the government has dispatched a team to determine the cause of Sunday’s collapse.

Nigeria’s Senate president, Bukola Saraki, says the government will provide assistance “to see that survivors are rescued and treated.”