PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia church has gone up in flames days before Easter.
More than 100 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Original Apostolic Faith Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in North Philadelphia Thursday afternoon.
A nearby off-campus apartment building that housed more than 120 Temple University students was evacuated, and subway trains were diverted from the area.
Firefighters spent four hours getting the blaze under control. No injuries were reported.
The church has served the community since the 1970s. Frederick Tookes, who is one of the owners of the church, says the fire is “devastating.”
An investigation into what sparked the fire is ongoing.