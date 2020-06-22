Chrystul Kizer, a 19-year-old facing life in prison on charges of murdering her alleged sex trafficker, was freed from a Wisconsin jail on Monday after two years awaiting trial.

Her $400,000 bond was paid by the Chicago Community Bond Fund, an advocacy group that has been flooded with donations in recent weeks as it worked to free George Floyd protesters. Kizer walked out of the Kenosha County Detention Facility carrying two trash bags full of letters she has received from supporters.

Kizer’s case has received national attention from celebrities and the activists behind the #MeToo Movement. They see her as a black as a survivor of sex trafficking who was defending herself when she allegedly shot and killed Randall P. Volar, a 34-year-old white man in June 2018.

Kizer, who spoke extensively with The Washington Post about her case last year, met Volar when she was 16 years old. He sexually abused her for more than a year while giving her cash and gifts. Court records showed that Volar was abusing multiple underage black girls, and that police and prosecutors had video evidence of the abuse. But Volar remained free. Kizer maintains that Volar was attempting to pin her to the floor when she used a gun she brought to his house to shoot him in the head twice. She lit his house on fire and fled in his car.

Prosecutors charged Kizer with arson and first-degree intentional homicide, an offense that carries a mandatory life sentence in Wisconsin. They argue that evidence shows Kizer’s crime was premeditated, and part of a plan to steal Volar’s BMW.

“Chrystul was being victimized and abused by someone who was not effectively stopped by the current systems,” said Sharlyn Grace, executive director of the Chicago Community Bond Fund. “That lack of protection from the systems we claim to keep us safe required that she act in self defense to survive.”

Advertising

Kizer’s bond was originally set at $1 million, but was lowered to $400,000 earlier this year. A defense committee led by her mother has been working to raise the funds, but hadn’t come close to the needed amount. As the nation turned its attention the criminal justice reform in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, new supporters learned of Kizer’s story and donated to her cause.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Community Bond Fund was working to release protesters who had been arrested during demonstrations in Illinois. So many people donated to support their work that the fund was quickly overflowing with more than it needed to bail out protesters. Although Kizer is not in Illinois, Grace and others thought her case was where the money should go.

At 2:02 p.m., Kizer was released. Her trial date has not yet been set. She is awaiting an appeal to the Wisconsin Supreme Court that will determine if she qualifies for Wisconsin’s affirmative defense law, which would allow to her argue that her crime was a direct result of the trafficking she experienced.