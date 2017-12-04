TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Christmas tree shortages have been reported in Mississippi.

Mike Marolt, owner of Pine Mountain Tree Farm in Walnut, tells the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal that inclement weather has contributed to the shortage.

Mississippi State University Extension Service forestry specialist Stephen Dicke says Mississippi growers will likely sell more than 30,000 trees, an increase from last year, but producers are unlikely to meet demands as most suppliers sell out by the second week of December.

Mid-South Nursery & Garden Center owner Bob Marion says this year he paid nearly 50 percent more for trees he sells.

Dicke also says fall wildfires destroyed many Fir trees in Oregon, a state that’s probably the country’s biggest live Christmas tree producer.

