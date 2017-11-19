AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine officials are welcoming representatives from Halifax, Nova Scotia, to commemorate World War I with a Christmas tree ceremony.

The Maine State Archives and Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap are hosting the event on Monday as part of a ceremony to recognize Maine’s role in responding to a maritime disaster in 1917. The Halifax Explosion of 1917 happened when a French cargo ship collided with another ship in Halifax Harbour, killing more than 2,000 people.

Halifax officials present a Christmas tree to the city of Boston ever year to recognize humanitarian aid Boston residents provided after the disaster. This year the tree will also make a stop in Capitol Park in Augusta to recognize Mainers who helped.