PHOENIX (AP) — Even though the Phoenix Parks and Recreation advisory committee says it won’t allow any holiday trees to be left on Camelback Mountain, a six-foot Christmas tree already is atop the summit.

A group called “Camelback Santa” hauled the tree up the mountain last Friday.

The advisory committee says the city has a “leave no trace policy” that states nobody can leave anything behind in parks or on trails, including seasonal decorative items.

The hiking group says this year’s tree is smaller than last year’s 15-foot tree and is decorated only with ornaments made of bird seed.

Volunteers will hike the trail at least twice a day to remove ornaments that aren’t made of bird seed and to clean the trail.

They plan to remove the tree on Dec. 26.