TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says he’s hopeful he can still enact up to $5 billion in tax credits for Amazon, a measure aimed at keeping property taxes low and criminal justice changes before he leaves office.

The two-term Republican will be succeeded by Democratic Gov.-elect Phil Murphy on Jan. 16.

The proposal to loosen laws on expunging criminal records recently reached the governor’s desk, but the other items on his wish list look less likely to make it that far.

Members of the Democrat-led Legislature are hinting that they’re tapping the brakes on Amazon’s tax credits, which are meant to attract the company’s second headquarters. They also may not move forward with a measure renewing an expiring law that caps what police and firefighters can get during labor contract arbitration.