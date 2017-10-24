WEST ORANGE, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie says much of the work done by New Jersey’s emergency responders when Superstorm Sandy hit nearly five years will remain unknown to the public but not unappreciated.

The Republican governor made the comments Tuesday while speaking at the National Guard Army warehouse in West Orange. The event was attended by several guard members, state troopers and administration officials who Christie called the unsung heroes of the recovery effort.

Christie noted many “familiar faces” in the crowd, saying he recognized them from the days immediately after the storm hit in October 2012.

Christie said the state is about 80 percent recovered and has fared better since the storm than New York. He also said New Jersey is outpacing the recovery efforts of Louisiana and Mississippi following Hurricane Katrina.