NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says hundreds of state and local police and other first responders have returned from a helping hurricane-hit Puerto Rico.

Christie, a Republican, welcomed the New Jersey team back Saturday on Twitter. In a statement he said nearly 200 state police officers as well as 133 county and local law enforcement, plus 20 civilians were part of the effort.

The team was part of a two-month effort that began Sept. 30. Christie said at the time it was expected to be the state’s largest such effort since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Christie says the officers helped deliver water, food and other supplies.

Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S territory of 3.4 million residents in September, wrecking the electricity grid and destroying homes and businesses.