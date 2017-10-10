TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie says that “it’s not good” that President Donald Trump has yet to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.

Trump appointed the Republican to chair his opioid commission, whose signature recommendation was an emergency declaration.

Christie said Tuesday that the commission’s recommendations are “lessened” without the declaration, but he says it’s too soon to say whether not declaring one has made things worse.

Trump has already said the crisis amounts to an emergency but the White House has described the declaration usually reserved for natural disasters as an “involved process.”

Christie unveiled a series of recommendations from a state commission Tuesday, including allowing emergency medical technicians to use more of the overdose drug naloxone to treat people overdosing from fentanyl.