TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie has signed legislation aimed at protecting developmentally disabled people living in group homes.

Christie signed the bill known as Stephen Komninos’ Law on Friday in Trenton.

Lawmakers named the new law after Komninos, a man with intellectual disabilities who died in 2007 at age 22 after he was left unsupervised in a residential program.

The legislation requires Department of Human Services workers to conduct two unannounced site visits annually. It also requires family members or a guardian to be notified within two hours if neglect or abuse is uncovered.

Legislative estimates say the law could require 200 extra officials with price tag of about $24 million.

The administration estimates nearly 2,000 programs provide residential assistance to nearly 9,000 people.