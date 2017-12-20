TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Chris Christie has less than a month in office, but he’s proposing allowing letting New Jersey taxpayers write off their property taxes on state returns in light of Congress’ newly passed tax package.
Christie, a Republican, said Wednesday at a Trenton news conference that his administration estimates the cost would be from $150 million to $170 million.
He stopped short of saying he would push the measure in his remaining time. He leaves office Jan. 16.
The GOP-led Congress on Wednesday passed the $1.5 trillion tax overhaul, sending it to President Donald Trump.
The measure ends the unlimited federal deduction for state and local income and sales taxes, allowing the deduction only up to $10,000.
The change hits New Jersey hard since it has the highest property taxes nationwide.