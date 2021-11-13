Chris Christie wants to be very clear about something: The 2020 election was not stolen.

“An election for president was held on November 3, 2020. Joe Biden won. Donald Trump did not,” Christie writes in his new book, “Republican Rescue: Saving the Party From Truth Deniers, Conspiracy Theorists, and the Dangerous Policies of Joe Biden.”

“That is the truth. Any claim to the contrary is untrue,” Christie says.

It is not a popular view in the Republican Party right now, as Trump has promoted his baseless claims of widespread election fraud for more than a year and as many Republicans have either echoed those claims or averted their gaze.

But it is a view that Christie has been repeating since Election Day as he urges the GOP — and Trump — to move on from looking backward.

“It’s not a book about him,” Christie said in a recent interview about the book, which will be released Wednesday. “It’s a book about where we go from here and why it is important for us to let go of the past.”

Of Trump, Christie was blunt: “If he wants to be a positive force in the future, he’s got to let this other stuff go. If he doesn’t, I don’t think he can be.”

Christie pointed to the Virginia governor’s race and Glenn Youngkin, the Republican who won the state party convention without Trump’s endorsement and then kept him at bay during the general election. Youngkin ultimately defeated his Democratic opponent, Terry McAuliffe.

Christie said the Youngkin victory knocks down “this idea that if you don’t agree with Donald Trump on everything and pledge unfettered fealty to him, then you can’t win because his voters quote unquote won’t come out to vote,” Christie said. “No candidate owns voters. They don’t.”

He described Trump’s conduct in the year since he left office — and the anxiety felt by lawmakers who worry about crossing him — in stark terms. “Donald Trump’s own conduct is meant to instill fear,” he said.

Christie is a former governor of New Jersey, a former presidential candidate and a possible future one. He was one of Trump’s earliest supporters in 2016 after he ended his own national candidacy, was a potential vice presidential candidate, led Trump’s transition effort until he was fired from that role and helped lead Trump’s opioids commission.

He was with Trump throughout a tumultuous presidency, a fact that Christie’s critics say makes his critiques too late to be meaningful. Christie argues that his support for Trump, and their 15-year friendship before that, makes him a credible critic.

“I think it was really important for people to understand why I did support the president for so long,” Christie said. “And the reason was because I generally agreed with the policies that he was pursuing.” When they would argue over the years, he added, “it was rarely over policy.”

The arguments were generally over how things were handled, Christie added, citing Trump’s throwing of “bouquets” at President Xi Jinping of China as an example. Being generous with Xi when the Chinese government was withholding information about the coronavirus was “unacceptable,” Christie said.

Christie does not blame Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 for the violence that followed at the Capitol by his supporters. He said instead that it was the months of Trump’s false claims that the election was stolen from him that instilled anger in those who believed him.

The responsibility for what happened “was months long in coming,” he said. “As a leader, you need to know that there are consequences to the words you use. And that those consequences at times can be stuff that you may not even be able to anticipate. I don’t believe he anticipated that people would cause violence up on Capitol Hill. But I don’t think he thought about it, either.”

Christie began road-testing his themes in a speech at the Reagan presidential library in September, during which he did not name Trump. When he spoke again at the Republican Jewish Coalition conference in Nevada last weekend, Trump took notice and delivered a broadside that his aides intended as a warning shot.

Christie “was just absolutely massacred by his statements that Republicans have to move on from the past, meaning the 2020 Election Fraud,” Trump said in a statement that also attacked Christie for a low approval rating, which Trump mischaracterized by half.

Christie said that Trump should focus less on “personal vendetta” and added, “I just think if he wants to have that kind of conversation about me, then I’m going to point out that I got 60% of the vote in a blue state with 51% of the Hispanic vote.”

Christie said he would not make a decision about running for president in 2024 until after the midterm elections in 2022. He said that Trump would not factor into his thinking and that he would not rule out supporting the former president if he saw no path for himself.

Throughout the book, Christie places Trump in the historical context of a political strain in the country that is centuries old. The QAnon conspiracy theorists of the last several years are in many ways the descendants of John Birch Society members, Christie writes, and he contrasts how Ronald Reagan handled extremist voices in his party with how Trump has.

He faults Trump for spreading “the birther campaign” about former President Barack Obama’s birthplace in 2011.

“He truly showed everyone how a lie like that can be exploited,” Christie said, taking note of other Republicans who encouraged questions about where the first Black president was born.

And Christie writes that he knows Trump was furious after he was laughed at during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2011, when Obama roasted him over his birther crusade. Trump later boasted that he was unbothered, but Christie said he spoke with Trump about it. “Just beside himself with fury,” Christie writes.

Christie also describes some of the debate prep sessions that he led for Trump before he took the stage with President Joe Biden last year. In one session, Trump turned to Christie and began to excoriate him for recommending Christopher Wray for FBI director.

“He’s doing an awful job, and he’s your pick. He was your pick,” Trump told Christie in front of a half-dozen other Trump aides.

“Hold on a second,” Christie replied, praising Wray. “He wasn’t my pick. He was your pick. He was my recommendation. I’m not the president. I don’t get to pick.”

Christie reveals how worried he and others were for his survival when he became infected with the coronavirus after being at the White House around the same time that Trump and several other aides contracted COVID-19. Christie writes that his priest arrived in the hospital and rubbed oils on his forehead in the sign of the cross, praying over him.

He got a call from a hospitalized Trump, who had one main concern: “Are you gonna say you got it from me?” Trump asked him.

Christie is unsparing in the book about Biden, whose policies he says he cannot align himself with. In the interview, he faulted the president for running as one kind of politician but governing as another, citing the aftermath of the withdrawal from Afghanistan as an example.

“If they had known how he was going to govern,” Christie said of voters, Biden may not have won.