SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California Highway Patrol officer has been injured after he was dragged up to 1,000 feet on a San Francisco freeway.
The CHP says the motorcycle officer stopped a Jeep Friday evening on Interstate 80 near the Bay Bridge.
KNTV-TV reports that the driver provided false identification and then drove off, dragging the officer, who suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities say the Jeep struck two other cars before it stopped and the woman at the wheel was arrested.
