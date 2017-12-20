PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — State police say a choir teacher at a New Jersey elementary school sexually assaulted a student twice a week for the past three years.
Brian McSee faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, official misconduct, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment. Authorities say the 53-year-old Port Republic man will remain jailed at least until he makes his first court appearance.
It wasn’t known Wednesday if McSee has retained an attorney.
Authorities say McSee is the 7th- and 8th-grade choir teacher at Port Republic Elementary School and choir director at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, where the child’s family attends services.
Details about when and where the assaults allegedly occurred have not been disclosed.