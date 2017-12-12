ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been elected president of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.

The association is the statewide professional organization for all 87 elected county attorneys and their assistants, which includes more than 800 attorneys. It offers leadership on legal and public policy issues.

Choi was elected last week and will serve a 1-year term. MCAA executive director Robert Small says Choi’s leadership and expertise is a welcome asset as the association deals with challenging and complex issues.

As Ramsey County attorney, Choi leads an office of 336 employees with a $44 million annual budget.