ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ramsey County Attorney John Choi has been elected president of the Minnesota County Attorneys Association.
The association is the statewide professional organization for all 87 elected county attorneys and their assistants, which includes more than 800 attorneys. It offers leadership on legal and public policy issues.
Choi was elected last week and will serve a 1-year term. MCAA executive director Robert Small says Choi’s leadership and expertise is a welcome asset as the association deals with challenging and complex issues.
As Ramsey County attorney, Choi leads an office of 336 employees with a $44 million annual budget.
Most Read Stories
- Sore losers? That’s too soft a label for how the Seahawks reacted at the end of Jags loss
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Seahawks-Jaguars game ends in ugly brawl, and an altercation with Jacksonville fans VIEW
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?
- Renton-based Providence in talks for massive hospital merger with Ascension