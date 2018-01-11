BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese university has sacked a prestigious scholar following accusations of sexual harassment against him by multiple women.

Beihang University in Beijing said in a message on its official microblog late Thursday that an investigation had found that Chen Xiaowu’s behavior had violated professional ethics and created an “odious influence on society.”

It says Chen has been relieved of his duties, including as professor and deputy head of graduate students.

The official China News Service says the move followed accusations of sexual harassment against Chen by Luo Xixi, a Chinese academic now based in the U.S., and six other women. The allegations date from at least 12 years ago.

Chen could not immediately be contacted Friday. He is among a select few named Cheung Kong scholars by the Education Ministry.