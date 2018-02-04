Nation & World Chinese state media reports eight killed in overnight gas leak at steel mill in Guangdong province Originally published February 4, 2018 at 10:10 pm Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media reports eight killed in overnight gas leak at steel mill in Guangdong province. The Associated Press Next StoryGlobal stocks take another beating on US bond yield concerns Previous StoryPedestrian dead after being struck by motorcycle in Phoenix