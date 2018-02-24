BOSTON (AP) — The annual Chinese New Year Parade is taking over Boston’s Chinatown this weekend.

The Sunday festivities feature ten lion dance troupes that will start their performances from a main stage at Chinatown’s Phillips Square before making their way through the historic downtown neighborhood.

There will also be martial arts performances and two different indoor “Cultural Villages” with Chinese calligraphy, dance, music and other hands-on arts and crafts.

All the events are free and are expected to take place rain or shine.

The Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in the Chinese calendar. It is based on the phases of the moon and began Feb. 16. This year is considered the Year of the Dog based on the Chinese zodiac.