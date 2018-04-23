Nation & World China’s foreign ministry says 32 Chinese and 4 North Koreans died in North Korean traffic accident Originally published April 23, 2018 at 12:33 am Share story By The Associated Press The Associated Press BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign ministry says 32 Chinese and 4 North Koreans died in North Korean traffic accident. The Associated Press Next StoryBritain’s Duchess of Cambridge in labor with 3rd child Previous StoryKensington Palace says the Duchess of Cambridge has been admitted to a hospital in the “early stages of labor”