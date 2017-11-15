BEIJING (AP) — China says a visit last week to Beijing by Zimbabwean army commander Gen. Constantino Chiwenga, who appears to have taken control of the country, was a “normal military exchange.”
Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters Wednesday that the defense ministry had handled arrangements for Chiwenga’s visit but characterized it as a pre-planned bilateral exchange.
In a Nov. 10 posting on its microblog, the defense ministry showed Chiwenga smiling and shaking hands with Chinese Defense Minister Chang Wanquan at the Ministry of National Defense headquarters in central Beijing.
China has been a resolute supporter of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe despite rising international criticism, and military ties between the sides date from Chinese support for the struggle against white minority rule in the 1970s.
Most Read Stories
- Anthony Bourdain brought 'Parts Unknown' to Seattle — here's where he ate
- Double-whammy of storms shatters family, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- Gunman targeted neighbors then continued rampage VIEW