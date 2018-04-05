BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The brewing trade war between China and the U.S. arrives at an inopportune time for Montana ranchers seeking to close a multi-year deal to export up to $200 million of beef through Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com.

Miles City rancher and Montana Stockgrowers Association Vice President Fred Wacker said Thursday a contract needs to be finalized by the end of June to have cattle ready for delivery in 2018.

He says final negotiations with JD.com are just getting started and hopes the trade dispute doesn’t upend a deal.

Chinese regulators on Wednesday included beef among U.S. products targeted for a potential 25 percent increase in import duty. The move came hours after the administration of President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese imports.