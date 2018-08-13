BERLIN (AP) — China is insisting that there is no “arbitrary detention” and there are no “re-education centers” in the Xinjiang region after a U.N. human rights committee raised concern over reported mass detentions of ethnic Uighurs.
Beijing responded Monday to questions raised by the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. A committee member cited estimates that over a million people from Muslim minorities are held in “counter-extremism centers” and another 2 million have been forced into “re-education camps.”
China’s delegation told the panel that “there is no arbitrary detention … there are no such things as re-education centers.” It said Xinjiang provides convicted criminals with skills to reintegrate themselves at “vocational education and employment training centers.”
It said: “the argument that a million Uighurs are detained in re-education centers is completely untrue.”
