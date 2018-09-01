BEIJING (AP) — A state news agency says torrential rains in southern China killed at least two people and forced 127,000 to evacuate.
The Xinhua News Agency said Saturday another two people were missing following the downpour in Guangdong Province, which abuts Hong Kong.
Xinhua said damage was estimated at more than 1 billion yuan ($150 million). It said 43 houses were toppled.
The agency said authorities have opened more than 1,800 emergency shelters.
