BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman says he is “not aware of the situation” surrounding reports that the wife of the detained Chinese former president of Interpol has been threatened.

However, Lu Kang told reporters Wednesday that it would be “natural” for Chinese consular officials to contact the wife of Meng Hongwei, who vanished after traveling to China late last month from France, where Interpol is headquartered.

Days later, China said Meng was under investigation for graft and possibly other crimes. His wife, Grace Meng, said she received a phone call from a man speaking Chinese who told her that a pair of “work teams” had been dispatched for possible action against her.

Meng has been placed under French police protection in the city of Lyon.