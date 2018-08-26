BEIJING (AP) — A top Chinese leader has called for “advancing anti-separatism efforts” in Tibet, in a sign of continued high-pressure tactics in the Himalayan region.
State media on Monday quoted Wang Yang, the Communist Party’s No. 4 ranking official, as stressing the importance of tight control over Tibet’s Buddhist institutions, urging “preparedness and precautions for danger in times of safety.”
Wang said religious figures must “be courageous to battle all separatist elements” in the name of preserving national unity and social stability.
Beijing’s forces occupied Tibet shortly after the 1949 communist revolution and security there has been ratcheted up significantly in the decade since anti-government protests spread through Tibetan areas in 2008.
Wang echoed Beijing’s calls for the sinicization of religion, shorthand for adherence to the dictates of the officially atheist party.