BEIJING (AP) — China is denying allegations that its forces targeted U.S. military aircraft with high-powered lasers near China’s military base in Djibouti, resulting in minor injuries to two pilots.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said Friday that China had informed the U.S. that it had verified it was not behind the alleged incidents.
The Defense Ministry issued a similar denial. China opened its Djibouti base last year, joining the U.S. and a number of other country’s with military installations in the Horn of Africa nation.
The U.S. issued a formal complaint to the Chinese government over the use of lasers that targeted aircraft on several occasions in the last few weeks. The Pentagon said the incidents represent a serious threat to U.S. airmen, and that the U.S. has asked China to investigate.
