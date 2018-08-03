SINGAPORE (AP) — Chinese and Southeast Asian naval forces have staged their first computer-simulated drills so they can jointly respond to emergencies and build trust amid the long-seething disputes in the South China Sea.
The two-day exercises that ended Friday involved more than 40 sailors from China and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations. They worked on search and rescue scenarios following a mock ship collision.
Singapore’s navy hosted the drills at a training center at Changi naval base.
It’s a prelude to actual sea drills planned for October in China.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- Dead fish, red tide, plague Florida tourists, beaches
- Lassie got help for her owner; how would your dog do?
- The shocking reason that this man's legs and hands were amputated: a dog's saliva
Capt. Liang Zhijia from the People’s Liberation Army Navy says: “The exercise is beneficial to promote military exchanges and cooperation between China and ASEAN member states, to advance our mutual trust.”