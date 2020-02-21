For the third time in eight days — and the second time in 24 hours — Chinese public health officials made changes Friday to their criteria for counting coronavirus cases, once again sowing confusion over the widely fluctuating figures. In a further sign of potential inconsistencies, an official in China’s Hubei Health Commission suggested that agencies were not being transparent and accurate in their reported case numbers.

Another death amid a surge in coronavirus cases in South Korea — many traced to a church — also provoked fresh alarm Friday, after Chinese authorities reported hundreds of new infections at prisons, undercutting Beijing’s effort to show progress in containing the deadly epidemic.

The prison outbreaks underscored the high transmissibility of the virus, officially called SARS-CoV-2, in confined spaces. People on board the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan also have been hit hard by covid-19, the disease caused by the virus.

Meanwhile, Lebanon and Israel reported their first coronavirus cases, and infection numbers rose in Italy. Authorities in Iran reported two deaths among 13 new infections, raising the tally there to 18 cases.

Here are the latest developments:

— A second person died of covid-19 and cases in South Korea soared, with investigators focusing on a church and hospital as clusters of infection in the southern city of Daegu.

— Hundreds of passengers were disembarking from the Diamond Princess, but the massive case load left questions about the rigor of quarantine and testing procedures on board.

— Italy confirmed its first three cases of local transmission of the coronavirus. Israel announced its first coronavirus case — a Diamond Princess passenger — while Lebanon reported its first infection — someone who had just traveled from Iran.

— Beijing braced for a potential explosion of infection numbers in the capital after two hospitals were put under quarantine.

— World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that Friday’s “significant decrease in confirmed cases is partly due to another change in the way China reports numbers.”

— — —

A coronavirus patient in China who was discharged after recovering from the illness has been readmitted because of another positive test result for the virus, Reuters reported.

The patient recuperated in Chengdu, the capital city for the Sichuan province, and entered a recommended quarantine period at home, according to Reuters.

The city’s public health clinical center told the news organizations that similar cases have been reported in other regions of the country.

Patients who recover from coronavirus are advised to monitor their health for two weeks, wear face masks and limit their time outside to avoid contracting diseases, according to China’s National Health Commission.

In similar coronaviruses, 14 days is the longest incubation period that has been observed.

— — —

At a daily briefing Friday, WHO officials were asked repeatedly whether the coronavirus outbreak was likely to become a pandemic.

In their responses, they seemed to take pains to avoid the p-word as much as possible.

The WHO officially defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” Many experts use the word to describe the stage of an outbreak when a virus is transmitting in a self-sustaining way across multiple countries and regions.

For now, most new coronavirus cases are still tied to China.

But Sylvie Briand, director of the WHO’s infectious hazard management department, said health investigators are concerned about the new cases spreading in Italy, Iran and elsewhere, with no clear link to China or contact with previously confirmed cases.

“I think one of the things people misunderstand when it comes to pandemics is it’s not about how severe it is or how many cases there are or even how worried we need to be,” said Caitlin Rivers, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. “It’s about literal geography.”

The pandemic designation is not one that WHO officials will make lightly. That’s because it comes with massive political and economic consequences.

The last time WHO declared a pandemic — during the H1N1 outbreak in 2009 — the decision later came under harsh criticism by some countries, which thought that it spread fear and led to unnecessarily aggressive responses.

H1N1 turned out not to cause the massive deaths and chaos some initially feared. But the pandemic declaration triggered requirements, for example, for some governments to buy vaccines — which a number of governments came to feel was a waste of money.

There was even a mini-scandal when the WHO revised the definition it had published online during the 2009 outbreak, deleting a reference — after a reporter asked about it — to pandemics causing “enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

The Council of Europe accused the WHO afterward of changing the definition to make it easier to declare a pandemic. The WHO said the website was outdated and that it had not changed its definition.

— — —

Twenty-eight U.S. residents brought home from the Diamond Princess cruise ship Monday are infected with the coronavirus, and health officials expect to see more infections among that group in coming days, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday.

Eighteen of the Americans who were passengers on the cruise ship in Yokohama harbor had positive results in CDC tests, Messonnier said. Ten others showed positive results in tests conducted by the Japanese, but those results have not yet been confirmed by the CDC through additional testing. The CDC is not yet including them in their official count.

The 28 cruise ship passengers, along with three infected people previously returned from Wuhan, China, brings the total number of repatriated patients with the covid-19 infection to 31.

That is more than double the 13 U.S. patients who so far have either picked up the infection by traveling to China or from close contact with a family member.

The cruise ship passengers are “considered at high risk of infection and we do expect to see additional cases,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the agency’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a media briefing.

The Japanese government quarantined nearly 3,700 passengers and crew aboard the ship for nearly two weeks, a policy that resulted in widespread transmission of the virus. More than 600 people from the Diamond Princess have tested positive — the second-largest number of any place outside China.

On Monday, the State Department flew 329 U.S. residents home from the ship on two separate aircraft. The Washington Post reported that the evacuation was delayed by a last-minute disagreement between government officials when 14 infections were found as the passengers arrived at the airport in buses. CDC officials did not want to put infected people on the plane with uninfected passengers, but were overruled by the State Department and another top government health official.

At Friday’s briefing, the State Department said the tests for those 14 people were conducted 48 to 72 hours before they boarded the buses.

— — —

The Washington Post’s Lenny Bernstein contributed to this report.