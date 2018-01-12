HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Congressional candidate and state Attorney General Doug Chin says he believes his campaign manager was following the rules while receiving payments from the late Rep. Mark Takai’s congressional campaign.

Chin said Friday the payments would seem to be legal if they were vetted by lawyers and approved by a compliance officer.

Chin spoke after the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Takai’s campaign paid nearly $90,000 to a consulting company run by Dylan Beesley, the treasurer of Takai’s congressional campaign, in the 18 months after Takai’s death.

Beesley became Chin’s campaign manager this month.

Beesley says the Takai campaign needs personnel to manage its affairs until the family disposes of its funds. He says the campaign relies on an outside firm and legal counsel to ensure it follows the law.