CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a man who drove his car into a crowd of counterprotesters at a white nationalist rally have been shown chilling evidence of the death and injuries left behind.
On Friday, a Charlottesville police detective methodically reviewed photographs of items found on the car driven by James Alex Fields Jr. on Aug. 12, 2017, including a water bottle, a pair of sunglasses and blood stains.
Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is accused of first-degree murder and other crimes.
Prosecutors told the jury that an angry Fields deliberately aimed his car at the group, killing counterprotester Heather Heyer and injuring dozens. Fields’ lawyers have said he was afraid for his life when he drove into the crowd.
Detective Jeremy Carper said Heyer’s blood was found on Fields’ windshield.