PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The city of Portland has signed off on the move of the Children’s Museum and Theater of Maine.

The museum outgrew its downtown location and plans to move to a new building at Thompson’s Point in Spring 2019.

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Planning Board unanimously approved a site plan permit.

Plans call for construction of a 29,000-square-foot, three-story cultural center on 1.12 acres.

Suzanne Olson, the museum’s executive director, said the building that houses the existing museum will be put on the market and sold, but not until after the move is completed.