SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois has turned to an online database to help form policy decisions on health, safety, education and work opportunities for residents younger than 25.
Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Cabinet on Children and Youth inaugurated the dashboard Thursday.
It will be a go-to resource for the public as well as member agencies of the cabinet. They include the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood Development and the departments of Public Health and Commerce and Economic Opportunity .
Julio Rodriguez is director of the Office of Employment and Training for the commerce agency. Rodriguez says the website will track the success of the “Apprenticeship PLUS ” program launched earlier this year and signal more ways the department can help young people make career choices.
The Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology created the site.