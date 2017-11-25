HOUMA, La. (AP) — Cut Off is a place of home and inspiration for artist Alexis Braud, who just released her third children’s book.

“I didn’t really plan on being children’s book illustrator,” Braud said. “It’s not a job you think you’re going to get.”

After graduating from Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, marrying and having three children, she said the only way for her to make money was to start painting.

In 2014, she was approached by someone who liked her work, and Braud landed a contract writing and illustrating a children’s book called “Parade.” The book is about a mouse that decided to have a parade one day, so it starts marching down the street and is quickly joined by animals friends of all different species.

The book didn’t fly off the shelves, she said, but it began her journey into the world of publishing.

“I was unprepared for the process of publishing. It’s like sausage making; I didn’t really know what that process was going to be like,” she said.

A few years later, a failed poster submission for a New Orleans festival put her on the radar of another publishing company. With more support, Braud illustrated two more children’s books with River Road Press.

Though she has three kids, Braud said they’re not much of a factor in her creative process.

“I was pretty childish before I had kids,” she said jokingly.

But she does read each book aloud to her kids before submitting it to see how they react.

“There’s something to be said for keeping the parent in mind,” Braud said. “What if they want to read this three times in a row?”

So she writes just as much for the parents because they decide what their children read.

Under River Road Press, “Cajun ABC” and “The Unhuggables” were published earlier this year, both filled with the creations of Braud’s imagination and familiarity with south Louisiana.

“Cajun ABC” author Rickey Pittman lives in Monroe and was raised in Texas, so Braud joked that she was “the token Cajun” for the project. She used the illustrations to feature parts of the bayous that most people don’t see, like the Chauvin Sculpture Garden.

“It’s something that somebody who is from out of our area isn’t going to know about but I want them to know about,” Braud said. “I chalked as much in there as I could.”

“Unhuggables,” written by Kena Sosa, is about a little boy who just doesn’t want to be hugged. The book includes different animals that are “unhuggable,” such as snakes, lions and alligators.

Braud said she had more creative freedom with this book, working closely with Sosa and the editors to take some of the weight from the narrative into the illustrations.

Some of her books are available at The South Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center in Houma.

Soon, two more of Braud’s books will hit the market.

“Gumbo” is the tale of a boy who goes for a walk in the woods and meets a bayou witch in the swamp who teaches him to make a gumbo.

Braud wrote and illustrated the book, calling it one of her proudest pieces.

“It hits a lot of notes culturally,” she said.

The second she is working on with a member of the United Houma Nation.

The book is a collection of Native American stories from the area, including the creation of Bayou Teche, how crawfish were harvested and how alligators were hunted.

“I’m trying really hard to represent the established culture of the tribe,” Braud said.

Braud said she has two or three more story ideas on deck, waiting for a break in her busy schedule.

She also started a podcast, “The Bayou Home,” about all aspects of Cajun life, then and now.

Recently at Rougarou Fest in Houma, someone from Missouri approached her and complimented the show, saying he and his coworkers listened to every episode.

“I felt giggly, like someone had slipped me something,” Braud said about the encounter.