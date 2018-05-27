HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — A third-grade class in Mississippi has chosen a name for a local fire engine.
WJTV reports that the truck in Hattiesburg will be called “Big Red” in honor of Derek “Red” Jarvis. He coached football for Hattiesburg High School before his death in early May.
A contest was held to name the truck, and it was won by a class at Grace Christian Elementary School.
Teacher Cathy Clark says she’s proud and a little emotional that her students picked a meaningful name.
The students got to tour the fire engine and shoot water from the hose.
___
Information from: WJTV-TV, http://www.wjtv.com