GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Authorities say children were injured when their school bus veered off an interstate and crashed into trees in New Hampshire.

Officials said their school bus driver may have suffered a medical emergency in the Friday crash.

The Portsmouth Herald reports Fire Lt. Brian Ryll said Friday his department took seven patients from the Greenland crash to a hospital. He said one of the injured was an adult with severe injuries, three patients had moderate injuries and the rest were considered minor.

Ryll said it’s believed the bus driver suffered a medical emergency before the crash. The small bus with Maine license plates was white with red stripes. It had no school markings. The cab of the bus was heavily damaged.

