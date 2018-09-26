NEW YORK (AP) — Childish Gambino is postponing his tour to recover after he injured his foot.

Live Nation says the performer’s “This Is America Tour” will resume on Dec. 2 in Nashville, Tennessee. The tour promoter says tickets for the rescheduled shows will be honored at the new dates.

Gambino, whose real name is Donald Glover, injured his foot during a concert in Dallas on Sunday.

The injury is also forcing Gambino to cancel his appearance at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in October. He will still perform at the Voodoo Music + Arts Experience in New Orleans on Oct. 27.

The Grammy winner’s hits include “Redone” and “This Is America.”