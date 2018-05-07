NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) — Authorities say a child in a car seat tumbled out of a moving car on a Massachusetts roadway, but did not suffer any serious injuries.
Police say the 2-year-old had managed to open the door and fell out of the vehicle as it was turning Monday on a street in Northampton.
Investigators say the car seat was not properly secured.
The driver was cited for an improper restraint violation. Criminal charges are being considered.
