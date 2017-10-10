PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona court officials may tweak state guidelines for determining child support obligations to take into account a voter-approved increase in the minimum wage.

Officials say not making a change to reflect the higher minimum wage could require low-income workers to pay a higher percentage of their earnings in child support.

Preliminary recommendations by a committee appointed by Supreme Court Chief Justice Scott Bales in July to review the child support guidelines include changing a formula so there’s no harm to low-wage earners.

The committee will hold an Oct. 26 public hearing on its preliminary recommendations.